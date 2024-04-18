Is Arvind Kejriwal eating mangoes for more than the 'aam' reasons?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in the excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar—like mangoes and sweets—every day despite having Type 2 diabetes, in order to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday, 18 April.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who hears CBI and ED cases. She directed the Tihar Jail authorities to file a report on the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

Kejriwal has moved the court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar-content food despite having Type 2 diabetes. He is consuming aloo poori, mango, sweets daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

Last week, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a press statement said that Kejriwal is fooling people with talk of losing weight and falling sick. “Everyone should know that he is luxuriously enjoying his salads and palak paneer,” he said.