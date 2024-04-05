Is ECI 'subsidiary organisation' of BJP, asks Atishi on show-cause notice

Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after she was served a show-cause notice on Friday, asking if it was a "subsidiary organisation" of the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Atishi said "questions were raised over the neutrality of the EC", whose responsibility was to remain non-partisan, provide a level-playing field to all political parties, and conduct free and fair elections.

The notice was issued to Atishi by the poll body over her claims that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

Atishi said the news of her being served a show-cause notice was flashed at 11.15 am on Friday, while she only received the notice via email at 11.45 am. "This means the news of the EC notice was first planted in the media by the BJP and then the EC served notice. I want to ask the Election Commission of the country, have you become a subsidiary organisation of the BJP?" she said.

The senior AAP leader said she would reply to the notice and remind the ECI of the neutrality and non-partisanship expected of it in conducting free and fair elections in the country, adding that the ECI has been given a very big responsibility by the Constitution to save democracy in the country.