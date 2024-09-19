Is ‘one nation one election’ also a jumla like women's reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 18 September questioned the intention of the Centre behind the simultaneous elections proposal and asked if it is also a "jumla" (gimmick) like women's reservation "to be put on hold for the future".

Yadav took a swipe at the ruling party, saying what will happen if the BJP "topples" the elected government in any state, and asked if elections in the entire country would be held again in such a case.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Ram Nath Kovind panel.

Most of the opposition parties have called the proposed move impractical and a "cheap stunt" by the ruling BJP.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "They (BJP) should have also declared by-elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and UP".

"When BJP topples the elected government of any state midway in tenure, will the elections of the whole country be held again?

"If President’s rule is imposed in any state, will people have to wait for an elected government till the next general elections or will there be elections again in the whole country?"