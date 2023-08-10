Is Smriti Irani too clever, too obtuse or too clever by half?

In the ‘flying kiss’ controversy, the BJP leaders have "discovered salvation like a man with constipation finds in a goodly dose of castor oil", quipped an observer on Wednesday, 9 August, after the extraordinary allegation made by Smriti Irani.

“The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving," said Irani. "It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before (been) seen in the Parliament of the country...!"

In a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker later in the day, women MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) demanded strict action against the Congress MP for allegedly lowering the dignity of the House.

The complaint evoked mixed reactions, however, with even NDA MP Hema Malini saying on camera that she had not seen Rahul Gandhi make any gesture. Most newspersons in the press gallery also appeared oblivious of the alleged gesture, but a woman correspondent in the gallery tweeted, even before Irani raised the issue, that a complaint against the alleged gesture would be made.