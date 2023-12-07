It's India’s duty to stand up for what is right: Priyanka on Israel-Hamas conflict

She said, "India has always stood up for what is just on the international stage. We fought for sanctions against the apartheid regime of South Africa, we supported our brothers and sisters in Palestine from the beginning of their long struggle for freedom, and now we stand back and do nothing as a genocide takes place wiping them out from the face of the earth?

"It is India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right. We must do all we can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest," she added.

Her remarks came after Israel intensified its attack in South Gaza.

The IDF entered South Gaza after it resumed fighting with Hamas on 1 December after a seven-day truce.