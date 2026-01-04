“It’s strange to apply to be alive”

When V. Lokpriya was looking through the draft electoral roll published on 19 December, she was more curious than anxious. She had always voted from the same address in Mogappair, Chennai, since she turned 18. She had a voter ID and her life, by all ordinary measures, was stable. But her name was missing. Lokpriya is 37.

She has a private sector job and lives in a densely populated neighbourhood, where people move in and out frequently, though she has stayed rooted. “At first, I thought it was a mistake on the website,” Lokpriya told National Herald. “I kept refreshing the page. Then I searched by EPIC number. Still nothing.” That’s when fear set in, bringing back memories of Lok Sabha 2024, when she was told her name was not on the list.

“I put it aside then as a one off error. But it has happened again. How many times must I prove that I exist?” Lokpriya is not alone. More than 97 lakh names have been deleted in the draft rolls, and Tamil Nadu’s electorate is now down to 5.43 crore from 6.41 crore before the exercise got under way in the state. The Election Commission maintains that these deletions too, like everywhere else where the SIR exercise is ongoing, are of people dead or permanently migrated or duplicate enrolments.

It insists that no eligible voter will be denied the right to vote, that the exercise includes revisions based on objections. But even those who know the official ECI line are not really comforted by the assurance. For many, the deletion has crept up on them—a neighbour may mention it, a party worker will check, a child may search online, and suddenly, a long-term voter may find his/her name has been struck off.

Venkat Baskar, a senior IT professional, lives with his family at Alwarthirunagar on the outskirts of Chennai. He, his wife and elderly parents have all been marked ‘dead’. “When I saw this, I first laughed,” Baskar told National Herald. “According to the ECI, my entire family is dead. We pay taxes, we have Aadhaar and ration cards—alive in all other ways except the right to vote.”