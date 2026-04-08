J-K parties welcome Iran-US ceasefire; call for structured peace process

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress calling for efforts to sustain peace and prevent further escalation.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as a positive development amid rising tensions.

“Thousands of people were killed in the attacks on Iran… I am happy that both countries were forced to seek dialogue,” Mufti told reporters.

She also said Pakistan played a role in brokering the ceasefire and described its involvement as significant in preventing a wider conflict.

Mufti further alleged that Iran targeted only military installations, while the United States and Israel attacked civilian infrastructure. There was no immediate response from the countries concerned to the claims.