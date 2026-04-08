J-K parties welcome Iran-US ceasefire; call for structured peace process
Mehbooba Mufti backs truce, lauds Pakistan’s role; Congress urges sustained dialogue
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress calling for efforts to sustain peace and prevent further escalation.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as a positive development amid rising tensions.
“Thousands of people were killed in the attacks on Iran… I am happy that both countries were forced to seek dialogue,” Mufti told reporters.
She also said Pakistan played a role in brokering the ceasefire and described its involvement as significant in preventing a wider conflict.
Mufti further alleged that Iran targeted only military installations, while the United States and Israel attacked civilian infrastructure. There was no immediate response from the countries concerned to the claims.
Cong calls for structured peace process
Separately, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said the ceasefire should be converted into a “credible and structured peace process”.
“I welcome the ceasefire… as a prudent and timely step towards restoring stability in an increasingly fragile global environment,” Karra said in a statement.
He said sustainable peace requires balanced engagement that respects sovereignty and addresses concerns through dialogue.
“The international community must now convert this pause into a credible and structured peace process, where dialogue replaces distrust,” he added.
Karra also referred to the duration of the recent confrontation, drawing a historical parallel to the Battle of Khaybar, and said such moments underline the importance of restraint and strategic patience.
The ceasefire between the United States and Iran comes after weeks of heightened tensions and military exchanges in the region.
Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have called for sustained diplomatic engagement to ensure that the pause in hostilities leads to long-term stability.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines