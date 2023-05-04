Jaishankar, Lavrov review India-Russia ties; discuss SCO, G20, BRICS

There was no official word on whether trade-related issues figured in the talks. India has been pressing Russia to urgently address the trade imbalance that has been in favour of Moscow.



India's trade deficit with Russia jumped significantly in the last few months after it procured significant volumes of discounted crude oil from that country in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis.



India's economic engagement with Russia has been on a major upswing in the last year, largely due to its procurement of discounted Russian oil.



India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been pushing for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.



Russia has been firmly supporting India's SCO presidency as well.



The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.



The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.



India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.



India has shown a keen interest in deepening security-related cooperation within the SCO member nations and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.