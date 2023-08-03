Jamiat calls for high-level probe into train killings, Haryana violence

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction) on Thursday called for a high-level investigation into the Maharashtra train killings and the Haryana violence, demanding that those found guilty be punished without discrimination.

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed deep sorrow over the "brutal killing of three innocent Muslim passengers and a policeman" by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable in a moving train and the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district.

Madani alleged the violence in Nuh was a "planned conspiracy".

He claimed there are political motives behind what is happening in Nuh.

"Religious extremism is being fuelled by hatred to win the 2024 parliamentary elections," he alleged.