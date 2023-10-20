Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC against increase in cases of mob lynching

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved an application before the Supreme Court against an an "alarming increase" in incidents of mob lynching, particularly by cow protection vigilante groups.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday said it will consider the impleadment application filed by the organisation of Islamic scholars in the pending proceedings.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged that all state governments be added as party to the PIL filed by the National Federation of Indian Women.

The application of impleadment filed through advocate Sugandha Anand referred to a recent incident where a group of four Hindu men attacked a 23-year-old Muslim physiotherapist from Madhya Pradesh as she was coming home from work.

"It is submitted that these are just some incidents that have been highlighted here, but these incidents of mob violence, cow vigilantism have been on the rise and it seems that they will continue to haunt our secular, multireligious fabric of nation, unless strictly dealt with by police, state and Central government," the application stated.