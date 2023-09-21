Alarming erosion of fundamental rights, particularly of minorities, in India: UN Special Rapporteur

There is a "steady" and "alarming" erosion of fundamental rights, particularly of religious and other minorities in India, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issue has told the USCIRF.

During a hearing on Wednesday, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issue Fernand de Varennes told the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that the situation in India can be summarised in three words -- "massive, systematic and dangerous".

The USCIRF had announced that it would hold a hearing on religious freedom in India on September 20. India has previously rejected USCIRF reports that alleged violations of religious freedom in the country.

Appearing before the USCIRF for the hearing on policy options for advancing religious freedom in India, de Varennes alleged there is a "steady" and "alarming" erosion of fundamental rights, particularly of religious and other minorities in the country.