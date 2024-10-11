Jammu and Kashmir: NC–Congress alliance stakes claim to form govt

The National Conference (NC)–Congress alliance on Friday, 11 October, staked the claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir as chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar.

During his meeting with Sinha, Abdullah presented the letters of support from his coalition partners, hours after the Congress extended its support to the NC vice president.

Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the NC legislature party on Thursday, 10 October, paving the way for his second term as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

His first tenure as chief minister was also as the head of an NC–Congress coalition government from 2009 to 2014.

The NC won 42 of the 90 seats, for which elections were held in three phases, with alliance partner Congress bagging 6 more seats. Although the two parties have a majority in the 95-member House, four independents and the lone AAP MLA have also extended their support to the NC.

Talking to reporters at his residence after returning from the Raj Bhavan, Abdullah said he requested the LG to fix a date for the swearing in of the new government at the earliest.