Jammu rains: 3 dead, CM Abdullah flags 'quite serious' condition
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda NH, pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine halted; situation grim in Himachal too
Torrential rains battered Jammu on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and causing extensive damage to homes, bridges, and infrastructure across several districts.
Officials confirmed that nearly all water bodies in the region are flowing above the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas and cutting off key roads. Meanwhile, six pilgrims have been injured on the Mata Vaishno Devi route, causing the pilgrimage to be put on hold for now.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in parts of Jammu province as “quite serious” and announced that he would travel from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor developments.
“The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X.
Traffic movement on major roads disrupted
Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways has been suspended, while landslides and flash floods have blocked dozens of hilly roads.
According to officials, three lives were lost in rain-related incidents — two in Gandoh and one in Thathri. In addition, 15 houses and four bridges suffered damage. Reports of destruction to both public and private property have also emerged from Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch, though officials say a clearer picture will only emerge after ground assessments are completed.
Earlier, the chief minister chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review flood mitigation efforts for Jammu and instructed officers to remain on high alert.
Officials reported that the Modhopur barrage has crossed the one lakh cusec mark, causing severe flooding in low-lying areas along the Ravi river in Kathua district. Water levels in the Taranah, Ujh, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Basenter, Tawi, and Chenab rivers are also rising and have already breached the danger mark.
Authorities have been issuing warnings, with police and civil officials urging people to stay away from overflowing rivers and move to safer locations. District-wise helpline numbers have been shared for emergency assistance.
Rainfall figures released by the meteorological department showed Kathua district receiving the heaviest downpour, with 155.6 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Bhaderwah in Doda followed with 99.8 mm, while Jammu recorded 81.5 mm and Katra 68.8 mm.
With forecasts predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts until August 27, authorities have issued advisories warning of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, particularly in high-altitude areas.
Situation grim in Himachal too
Continuous rainfall since the night of Monday, 25 August, unleashed fresh landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, damaging property, sweeping away shops, and cutting off highways. Several residential areas were inundated, though officials confirmed that no loss of life has been reported so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, while an orange alert was sounded for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.
In Kullu district, the swollen Beas river washed away a multi-storey hotel and four shops in Manali. Floodwaters also entered residential colonies and disrupted movement on the Manali-Leh highway.
In Mandi, two buildings comprising nearly 40 shops collapsed in Balichowki late Monday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the structures had been evacuated earlier.
Flash floods were also reported from Kanvi in Kinnaur district, where water gushed through villages, damaging infrastructure and disrupting connectivity.
With PTI inputs
