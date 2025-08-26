Jammu rains: 3 dead, CM Abdullah flags 'quite serious' condition

Torrential rains battered Jammu on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and causing extensive damage to homes, bridges, and infrastructure across several districts.

Officials confirmed that nearly all water bodies in the region are flowing above the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas and cutting off key roads. Meanwhile, six pilgrims have been injured on the Mata Vaishno Devi route, causing the pilgrimage to be put on hold for now.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in parts of Jammu province as “quite serious” and announced that he would travel from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor developments.

“The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X.