'We had to come, for the sake of the children'

From Kota in Rajasthan to Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Gen Z is pushing back, demanding accountability from a government that is putting their youthful career dreams in jeopardy.

Aastha, a NEET aspirant, is from Bihar. On 17 June, just four days before the re-examination (following the paper leak), she felt compelled to join the ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ campaign led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. “The NEET paper was leaked in 2024 as well. The government didn’t even acknowledge it! After this year’s leak, over a dozen students have died by suicide [21 at last count]. If the Modi government can’t even conduct examinations properly, it must go!”

Paper leaks are so routine in our country that we are inured. They often don’t even make headlines. But the NEET paper leak this year and the CBSE Class 12 online evaluation fiasco lit a fire that has caught the government off guard. While youngsters like Sarthak Siddhant and Nisarg Adhikari used their technical smarts to expose the CBSE, others like Aastha and Khushi have hit the streets. All four represent a generation that came of age in the Modi years.

The people out on the streets protesting are not just school students. On 14 June, candidates for the BPSSC’s (Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission) Prohibition Department examination arrived at Patna railway station to find their train was delayed. Frustrated with a system that keeps letting them down, they pelted stones at the police.

In Prayagraj, students protested irregularities and paper leaks in the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal recruitment examination and demanded a re-examination. On 12 June, a joint protest of competitive examination aspirants was held in Lucknow’s Eco Garden.

While the NSUI and Youth Congress have organised demonstrations across various cities demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and action against paper leaks, the newly minted Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), under the leadership of Abhijeet Dipke, has dug in at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. They will not leave, they say, until Pradhan resigns.