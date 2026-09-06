Jantar Mantar student stir, mass movements could impact Assembly polls: MA Baby

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Sunday said the student movement at Jantar Mantar and other mass struggles could have a “very significant impact” on upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that such protests had helped break an atmosphere of fear among young people towards the Narendra Modi government, the RSS and its leadership.

Addressing a press conference after the CPI(M) Politburo meeting, Baby said the impact of the Jantar Mantar movement could already be seen in the BJP’s defeat in the Bankipur by-election in Bihar and expressed hope that similar movements would influence forthcoming state polls.

“At Jantar Mantar, our youth have demonstrated that they don't fear Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or the RSS. There was a general atmosphere of fear, which the protest removed,” Baby said.

Drawing a parallel with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha-led farmers’ agitation, he said mass movements could influence electoral outcomes, particularly in regions where such struggles had a strong presence.

“Earlier we had the Samyukt Kisan Morcha struggle; after that the Lok Sabha elections happened, and that impacted the particular belt where the agitation was powerful, and BJP lost many seats,” he said.

Baby said struggles involving workers, farmers, youth, women, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities could influence public opinion beyond the areas where protests are directly organised.

“People's struggles -- workers, peasants, youth, women, Adivasis, Dalits, minorities -- if they come forward and agitate, it will impact on the minds of people in the big cities,” he said.

On the coming elections, Baby said the CPI(M) would use whatever political influence it had to defeat the BJP and its allies. On seat-sharing, he said the party would hold discussions with political parties in individual states and assess which candidate had the best chance of defeating the BJP in each constituency.