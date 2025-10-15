Nehru’s forgotten, poetic Hindustani prelude to ‘Tryst with Destiny’

In a nostalgic post on X on Wednesday, 15 October, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh has shed light an overlooked moment from the midnight of India’s Independence when the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the historic 'Tryst With Destiny' speech.

Ramesh revealed that Nehru, before delivering his English-language address, first spoke in Hindustani for nearly six minutes — a passage 'lyrical and deeply moving' that has since faded into obscurity despite being recorded in the Constituent Assembly debates.

Ramesh wrote, “After Dr. Rajendra Prasad had spoken, Nehru started his speech actually in Hindustani and spoke for about six minutes. It is only after this that the approximately eight-minute Tryst with Destiny followed and became history.”

Calling it "one of the greatest Hindustani speeches of the 20th century", he noted that both the text and an audio recording survive, though they remain little known to the public.

In that rare Hindustani prelude, Nehru’s voice trembled with both exhaustion and exaltation as he addressed the Constituent Assembly: "Kitne baras hue, humne qismat se ek baazi lagaayi thi, ek iqraar kiya tha, pratigya ki thi... ab waqt aaya ki hum usko poora karen. Bilkul poori to shayad ab bhi na hon lekin phir bhi ek badi manzil poori hui, hum wahan pahunche".

[Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem that pledge. Not wholly or in full measure but very substantially]