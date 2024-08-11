Nehru's Word: The RSS does not believe in peaceful methods or satyagraha

The sudden withdrawal of the ban on government servants participating in activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in place for almost six decades and left untouched in the last decade of BJP rule, has led to speculation that this is the BJP’s peace overture to the RSS.

The RSS was first banned on 4 February 1948 in the aftermath of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Then RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar and over 25,000 Sangh activists were arrested. Demands for the ban to be withdrawn surfaced soon after, and led to a discussion within the government. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a major participant in this discussion. Excerpts from his letters and notes illustrate his position on the issue.

My dear Vallabhbhai,

I am dealing here with some matters referred to in your letter of the 15th… If, at this juncture, we remove the ban on the RSS and continue it on other groups, this will be widely interpreted as our encouraging certain fascist elements in India.

The RSS has a definite ideology which is entirely opposed to that of the government and the Congress. They oppose definitely the idea of a secular State. In fact, their ideology strikes at the root of our Constitution, present and future. If they continue to hold that ideology, their activities are definitely unconstitutional. The least they can do is to make clear publicly that they renounce this ideology and all activities to further it.

I remember Bapu telling me after his first meeting with [M.S.] Golwalkar (RSS chief from 1940-73 — Ed.) that he was partly impressed by him, but at the same time he did not trust him.