Jharkhand cancels disputed recruitment exams; three protesters end fast

Three of the six protesters on hunger strike over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in Jharkhand ended their fast after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of tests conducted by an outsourced agency since 2014.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahto, who had been fasting for 16 days, called off his hunger strike around midnight on Monday. Prem Nayak and Umme Habiba also ended their fast.

However, Rahul Kranti, Sabita Kumari and Rupesh Pal continued their hunger strike, according to the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has led the agitation at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since 25 July.

The protest entered its 25th day on Tuesday. The demonstrators were expected to decide whether to withdraw the agitation following the government’s decision, but the unresolved demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry remained a point of contention.

The announcement came after Soren chaired an extended Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat on Monday. The government cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination as well as all tests and results handled by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), the outsourced agency under scrutiny.

“The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students,” Soren told reporters after the meeting.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal. The panel will recommend measures to strengthen the conduct of recruitment tests in the state.

Students celebrated the announcement at the protest site by waving the Tricolour. Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated Mahto over a video call and described the outcome as a collective victory for the protesters, the government and Jharkhand.