Jharkhand cancels disputed recruitment exams; three protesters end fast
Three others continue their fast as the government has yet to accept their demand for a CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities
Three of the six protesters on hunger strike over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in Jharkhand ended their fast after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of tests conducted by an outsourced agency since 2014.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahto, who had been fasting for 16 days, called off his hunger strike around midnight on Monday. Prem Nayak and Umme Habiba also ended their fast.
However, Rahul Kranti, Sabita Kumari and Rupesh Pal continued their hunger strike, according to the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has led the agitation at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium since 25 July.
The protest entered its 25th day on Tuesday. The demonstrators were expected to decide whether to withdraw the agitation following the government’s decision, but the unresolved demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry remained a point of contention.
The announcement came after Soren chaired an extended Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat on Monday. The government cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination as well as all tests and results handled by TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), the outsourced agency under scrutiny.
“The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students,” Soren told reporters after the meeting.
The Chief Minister also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal. The panel will recommend measures to strengthen the conduct of recruitment tests in the state.
Students celebrated the announcement at the protest site by waving the Tricolour. Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated Mahto over a video call and described the outcome as a collective victory for the protesters, the government and Jharkhand.
Despite the cancellations, the agitation did not end on Monday night. Rahul Kranti, who was receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, said the protest would continue until the government ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP legislator Champai Soren congratulated the students on what he described as the first victory of their movement. He praised them for continuing their campaign despite alleged police action and inadequate facilities at the demonstration site.
The Chief Minister said the government was taking the allegations seriously and would strictly enforce the Jharkhand Competitive Examination Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment Act.
Soren added that investigations by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and a special investigation team had uncovered several concerning elements that could not yet be disclosed. He alleged that multiple companies operating in the state could be linked to a wider examination racket.
The protesters had earlier announced plans to surround the Chief Minister’s residence on 20 August and called upon students from across Jharkhand to join them. They had also sought Soren’s resignation, accusing the ruling JMM-Congress alliance of failing to act on their demands.
Meanwhile, the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination prompted a counter-protest by successful candidates. A group gathered outside the state secretariat on Tuesday and urged the government to reverse its decision, claiming that nearly 2,000 people who had secured government jobs could be left unemployed.
The BJP has supported the demand for a CBI investigation. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi asked why the state government should oppose such a probe if it was confident about the integrity of the recruitment process.
The CID, meanwhile, continued its investigation into alleged irregularities. Additional Director General Manoj Kaushik said officials were conducting searches at the JSSC office in connection with several examinations.
With PTI inputs