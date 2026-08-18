Jharkhand exam stir may end as students weigh calling off protest

The 25-day agitation by students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations may be called off on Tuesday, 18 August after the state government accepted one of their key demands by cancelling the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and other tests conducted by an outsourced agency since 2014.

The protesting students are expected to take a call on the future of the agitation on Tuesday, a day after chief minister Hemant Soren announced the decision following a marathon cabinet meeting.

"Today, our protest enters its 25th day. We may decide whether we continue or call the agitation off after the government's announcement," a protesting student said.

Student leader Devendra Mahto, who had been on hunger strike for 16 days, broke his fast around midnight, while five others continued theirs. Students were also seen celebrating and waving the tricolour after the government's announcement.

However, the agitation continued on Monday night as protesters insisted that their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities had not been accepted. Rahul Kranti, one of the protesters undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, said the agitation would continue unless the government agreed to a CBI inquiry.