Ranchi protesters double down on CBI probe, Jharkhand govt wary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was entrusted with inquiries into irregularities in recruitment by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) in 2002 and 2005. The inquiries were never completed and apparently remain ongoing. They were never formally closed. This is one of several reasons why the Hemant Soren government is said to be wary of a CBI inquiry.

The demand for a CBI inquiry into irregularities detected in recruitment tests conducted by a Lucknow-based company for the JPSC and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has become a sticking point between a section of protesters in Ranchi and the state government. Some protesters, backed by the BJP, are insisting on a CBI inquiry, while the state government has remained unmoved by the demand.

Recruitments made by the JPSC have been mired in controversy since its inception in 2000. Allegations of favouritism and nepotism surfaced even when Babulal Marandi of the BJP was the chief minister. The scandals raised enough of a stink to force Marandi, the state's first chief minister and now the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, to hand over the investigation to the CBI. The inquiries, it is alleged, remained inconclusive, even as every test conducted by the JPSC in subsequent years was followed by similar controversies.

Along with the CBI's past record, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government has argued that the state's own CID cracked down on the JPSC on 21 July, four days before protests, an indefinite fast by some protesters and a sit-in began at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium. The JPSC chairman resigned on the same day and was subsequently arrested by the state police.