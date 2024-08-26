Jharkhand polls: No BJP alliance; Chirag Paswan’s LJP contesting alone

In what many interpret as a sign of growing unease among NDA allies, Chirag Paswan — the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Hajipur Lok Sabha MP — has indicated that his party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections independently rather than in alliance with the BJP.

This decision comes as Paswan was re-elected as the LJP president for the next five years during the party’s national executive meeting in Ranchi.

Paswan announced that the LJP (RV) plans to field candidates in 28 out of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections. While emphasising the party's intent to contest alone, he also left the door open to an alliance, stating that discussions with the BJP, their national ally, are ongoing.

“We are a strong ally of the NDA at the national level, but we have, on occasion, contested state elections independently. In the 2014 Jharkhand assembly polls, we contested in alliance with the NDA, securing the Shikaripara seat. However, this time, the decision rests with our state unit whether to contest under the NDA banner or go solo,” Paswan remarked.

He added that the state unit will present a proposal to the NDA for contesting the assembly polls together. However, if a consensus on seat-sharing isn't reached, the LJP (RV) may decide to proceed independently.