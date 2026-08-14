J’khand recruitment row: Students plan ‘Tiranga Yatra’ as protest enters 21st day
State CID intensifies probe into alleged JPSC exam irregularities
The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 21st day on Friday, with protesters planning a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on 15 August to mark the country’s 80th Independence Day and add fresh momentum to their campaign.
The protesters, gathered under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, also stepped up their criticism of the Ranchi district administration over an FIR filed after violence during their 10 August march towards the state Assembly.
The students said the Independence Day procession would not only commemorate the national occasion but also reinforce their demand for sweeping reforms in the state’s recruitment system.
The protesters are seeking greater transparency in competitive examinations, cancellation of several disputed tests and an independent investigation by either the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.
FIR after assembly march
The police have registered an FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with the 10 August ‘Vidhan Sabha March’, during which protesters clashed with security personnel.
The case, registered at Vidhan Sabha police station, relates to alleged violations of prohibitory orders, damage to government property and attacks on police personnel, Ranchi SP Paras Rana said.
Ahead of the Assembly’s monsoon session, the Ranchi administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly building.
DSP (Hatia) Neeraj Kumar said no arrests or detentions had been made so far. Police are examining video footage to identify those allegedly involved in the violence.
Fourteen police personnel were injured during the confrontation, following which security forces used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan urged the administration to distinguish between those responsible for violence and genuine students.
“If the administration has registered an FIR against unidentified persons, we do not have any objection. But we would like to appeal to the administration and the Jharkhand government not to file an FIR against any student,” he said.
Hunger strikes raise concern
The agitation has also taken a toll on the health of some protesters. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on hunger strike for 13 days and remains a major concern among protesters.
Mahto was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Monday after his condition deteriorated following his participation in the assembly march. On Wednesday, he sought permission from the Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest site.
Four other students observing a hunger strike are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, according to protesters.
CID widens probe
Meanwhile, the state CID has intensified its investigation into alleged irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Officials said the agency had conducted raids at several locations while attempting to execute arrest warrants against seven accused.
The probe has so far led to the arrest of 20 people, including former JPSC chairperson L. Khiangte.
The recruitment controversy has grown into a wider political battle, with the ruling alliance and Opposition trading accusations over the protests.
Chief minister Hemant Soren has maintained that his government is committed to reforming the recruitment examination system and has assured protesters that the 14th JPSC examination will be cancelled. He has also accused the BJP of attempting to exploit the agitation for political gain.
The BJP, in turn, has accused the Soren government of trying to suppress the students’ movement. The Congress, a partner in the ruling alliance, has accused the BJP of politicising the agitation and bringing workers from outside the state to disrupt the protests.
Former chief minister Raghubar Das has threatened to go on a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI probe is not met within a week.
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has also announced protests at more than 1,200 universities over the issue. The student organisation has questioned the credibility of the state-appointed Special Investigation Team, pointing to repeated changes in its composition.
Protest gathers wider support
The agitation has meanwhile attracted support from social organisations, writers and other groups, several of whom have been providing free food to protesters since the movement began.
With the proposed ‘Tiranga Yatra’ set to coincide with Independence Day, the students appear determined to keep the recruitment controversy firmly in the public spotlight, even as police investigations and political sparring continue around the movement.
With PTI inputs