J’khand recruitment row: Students plan ‘Tiranga Yatra’ as protest enters 21st day

The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 21st day on Friday, with protesters planning a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on 15 August to mark the country’s 80th Independence Day and add fresh momentum to their campaign.

The protesters, gathered under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, also stepped up their criticism of the Ranchi district administration over an FIR filed after violence during their 10 August march towards the state Assembly.

The students said the Independence Day procession would not only commemorate the national occasion but also reinforce their demand for sweeping reforms in the state’s recruitment system.

The protesters are seeking greater transparency in competitive examinations, cancellation of several disputed tests and an independent investigation by either the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

FIR after assembly march

The police have registered an FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with the 10 August ‘Vidhan Sabha March’, during which protesters clashed with security personnel.

The case, registered at Vidhan Sabha police station, relates to alleged violations of prohibitory orders, damage to government property and attacks on police personnel, Ranchi SP Paras Rana said.

Ahead of the Assembly’s monsoon session, the Ranchi administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly building.