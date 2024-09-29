Jharkhand: ‘May forge alliance or go solo,’ says NDA ally Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday, 29 September, said his party, the LJP (Ram Vilas), would contest the assembly elections in Jharkhand, and all options were being explored, including forging an alliance or going solo.

Paswan's statement came a day after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, said his party would contest the polls in alliance with the AJSU Party and the JD(U).

"The LJP state unit is discussing all options, including contesting the polls in alliance or alone," Paswan told reporters at the Ranchi airport on his way to Dhanbad, where he addressed a rally.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), which is a part of the BJP-led NDA, has a strong base in Jharkhand, he said.

"When I was born, Jharkhand was a part of Bihar. This had been my father's workplace. The party has developed a strong mass base in the state. In such a situation, it has been decided that the party will contest the upcoming assembly polls," he added.

Speaking to the press in Dhanbad, Paswan — the union minister of food processing industries — said the party has already started preparations for the elections and will announce the names of its candidates soon.

Sarma had on Saturday, 28 September, said the BJP has reached an agreement with its allies, the JD(U) and the AJSU Party, on 99 per cent of the seats, and discussions were underway for the "remaining one or two seats".