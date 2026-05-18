Jharkhand youth climbs 200-foot mobile tower demanding marriage with girlfriend

High drama unfolded in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday after a youth climbed a nearly 200-foot-high mobile tower and refused to come down until his family agreed to arrange his marriage with his girlfriend.

The incident took place in Motileda village under Bengabad police station limits, where the youth, identified as Sanjay Rajak, climbed the tower early in the morning and allegedly threatened to remain there until his demand was accepted.

The episode triggered panic in the area, with hundreds of villagers gathering near the tower after spotting the youth perched atop the structure.

Police said local residents immediately alerted authorities fearing an accident or suicide attempt.

Police launch rescue operation

A team from the Jharkhand Police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Police personnel, along with village elders and local residents, repeatedly appealed to the youth through loudspeakers to descend safely. However, Rajak reportedly remained adamant and continued demanding immediate arrangements for his marriage.

After several hours of persuasion and coordinated efforts involving police officials and community members, the youth was finally brought down safely.