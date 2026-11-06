Jhota’s body brought to Chandigarh, autopsy at PGIMER today

Parvinder Singh Jhota’s body has been moved to Chandigarh’s PGIMER for a post-mortem after his family ended a 22-day agitation

Punjab government assurances include Rs 2 crore compensation, a job for his wife and withdrawal of cases against protesters

The anti-drug activist was shot dead at a Mansa medical store on 13 October; the investigation has been handed to the CBI

The body of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was brought to Chandigarh’s PGIMER for a post-mortem on Friday after his family agreed to the examination and ended a 22-day agitation following talks with Punjab government representatives.

An ambulance carrying the body left the civil hospital in Mansa late on Thursday night. It had remained in the hospital mortuary for more than three weeks as the family and a joint action committee pressed their demands.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, told reporters at PGIMER that the family would return to Mansa with the body after the post-mortem. The last rites would take place on Friday or Saturday, depending on when they reached home, he said.

The deadlock was broken on Wednesday during a five-hour meeting involving the family, the joint action committee and government representatives, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

The government agreed to release arrested protesters and withdraw cases registered against them. It also assured the family of Rs 2 crore in compensation and a job for Jhota’s wife.

Two arrested committee members, including Lakhvir Singh, also known as Lakha Sidhana, were released from Nabha district jail on Thursday evening. Their release had been among the committee’s demands.