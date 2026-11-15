J&K: Bodies of slain Kishtwar SPOs brought to village in dumper, spark outrage

Bodies of two slain SPOs were brought to Kiyar village in a dumper.

Villagers alleged they were denied basic arrangements, including coffins and a stretcher.

BJP leaders condemned the alleged negligence and sought action from the lieutenant governor.

The bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) killed in a terror attack in Kishtwar earlier this week were brought to their native village in a dumper on Friday, triggering outrage among their families and local residents.

The bodies of Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar were brought to Kiyar village without coffins. Villagers alleged that no stretcher was provided to carry the bodies and that they had to arrange one from the Army. They also claimed that they procured white cloth themselves to cover the bodies.

The absence of senior police officers accompanying the bodies further angered residents, who questioned the treatment meted out to personnel killed in the line of duty.

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar and BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned the alleged negligence.