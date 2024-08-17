J&K: Mass transfers day before ECI announces polling dates

There is disquiet among political parties in Jammu and Kashmir over transfer of several hundred bureaucrats on Independence Day, 15 August. Officials were reportedly summoned from home on the national holiday to issue transfer orders which were delivered by the evening or on Friday morning, the day the Election Commission announced the staggered election in the union territory after a gap of 10 years. The National Conference urged the Election Commission to look into such massive transfers just the day before elections were announced on 16 August.

"Why has a massive reshuffle been ordered in the police and administration since last evening, and today morning, seemingly to pre-empt the Election Commission’s announcement? It appears to have been orchestrated by a BJP-appointed LG to benefit his party and its allies. This move seems clearly intended to undermine the integrity of the electoral process, which restricts such transfers to prevent the ruling party from gaining an undue administrative advantage over the opposition. The LG government has strategically shaken up the entire administrative setup compromising the principles of free and fair elections,” fumed the National Conference in a statement.

In any case the election will not be the same as before. There will be no representative from Ladakh in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly when people elect a new House in September after 10 years. The new House, pointed out commentators, has been reduced to the status of a glorified municipality by the union home ministry (MHA) which amended the business rules on 12 July this year. The executive notification expanded the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) substantially, effectively reducing the status of the union territory to Puducherry, which too is a UT with an assembly.