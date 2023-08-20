J&K: Militancy is down, but suicide rate among students at all-time high

Nestled in the intimidating Himalayas, the valley of Kashmir, as much as it is a picture of heavenly environs with its exquisite abundance of nature, muffles the murmurs, cries, and even silence of many. Beyond the deafening sounds of conflict of three decades is the muted voice of those driven to do the forbidden--suicide.

There have been frequent news of youth resorting to suicide in Kashmir. Hanging oneself to death and jumping into a river are the commonly reported ways of committing suicide. However, a number of factors lead one to this extremity.

Suicidal thoughts and behaviour may be determined by several individual and social factors. The frequency of suicides may arguably reflect a social disorder more than an individual’s disordered mental state. As indicated by Emile Durkheim, the father of Sociology, suicide can be a result of social change.

Continued political instability in the Valley and the shadow of militancy have an imprint on the economic and social fabric of the region; stress factors thus emerging affect daily lives of the common man.

Degraded quality of education, spiraling unemployment, and increasing health-related concerns are worsening woes in Kashmir.

As of 2020, as per the National Human Rights Commission, suicide has claimed maximum lives in Kashmir after militancy. The rate of suicide is said to have increased by 26 times, from 0.5 per 100,000 before insurgency broke out, to 13 per 100,000.

A study by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, aka Doctors Without Borders) reveals an alarming 400 per cent increase in the suicide rate.

In 2021, 586 people attempted suicide in Kashmir. The figure stood at 20 in Jammu.