J&K: Two CRPF personnel injured in suspected terror attack in Kulgam
Suspected militants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Mirbazar before fleeing on a motorcycle; the attack came as Lt Gov Manoj Sinha was visiting the district
Two CRPF personnel injured after suspected terrorists attack a checkpoint in Kulgam.
Attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in the district to attend the Vaishaw festival.
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire at a security checkpoint in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
The attack took place in the Mirbazar area, where the suspected attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, fired at the checkpoint and fled.
The injured personnel were taken for medical treatment. Further details about their condition and the circumstances of the attack were awaited.
The incident occurred while Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam to attend the Vaishaw festival.
This is the first reported terror attack in the district since 31 July, when two migrant workers were killed in Kulgam. Earlier, on 22 July, a policeman was killed in neighbouring Anantnag town.
Security agencies are expected to investigate the attack and establish the identity of those involved.