J&K: Two CRPF personnel injured in suspected terror attack in Kulgam

Two CRPF personnel injured after suspected terrorists attack a checkpoint in Kulgam.

Attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in the district to attend the Vaishaw festival.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire at a security checkpoint in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place in the Mirbazar area, where the suspected attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, fired at the checkpoint and fled.

The injured personnel were taken for medical treatment. Further details about their condition and the circumstances of the attack were awaited.