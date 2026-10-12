Was within restrictions when police, CRPF assaulted: CPI(M) MP Brittas

'I was merely speaking to the media without flouting any of the Delhi Police restrictions. I was well away from the barricades and did not even speak to any police officer. I was alone and strictly within the prohibitory numbers. I am still at a loss as to why the police and CRPF pounced on me,' Brittas said in a post on X on Monday. 'All of this is clearly visible on video, as almost all the media were present at the time.'

CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby alleged that Brittas was assaulted despite not having participated in the protest and questioned the conduct of the police and other security personnel.

"He did not participate in the struggle yesterday. He went to Connaught Place. What was happening?" Baby said, questioning the circumstances surrounding the MP's detention. "The police and various forces behaved as though they were carrying out orders of the RSS. RSS people are also in various parts of the city.".

Baby said Brittas was taken to hospital following the incident. He also alleged that CPI(M) MPs A.A. Rahim and V. Sivadasan were badly beaten up, adding that he and party leader Brinda Karat had also been taken away by the police.