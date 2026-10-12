Was within restrictions when police, CRPF assaulted: CPI(M) MP Brittas
MP seeks independent probe, says he was dragged, assaulted inside police vehicle and abandoned by security personnel
John Brittas speaks about Delhi Police and CRPF's alleged assault on him during Sunday's crackdown.
CPI(M) general-secretary M A Baby alleges other party MPs were also beaten.
Brittas seeks court-supervised probe and preservation of evidence; Shashi Tharoor calls for investigation.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Monday, 12 October alleged that Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel assaulted him while he was speaking to journalists in Connaught Place on Sunday, despite his claim that he was complying with restrictions imposed by the police.
Brittas was detained amid a crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as well as other matters. He was subsequently taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for an X-ray and medical examination.
The MP later alleged that security personnel dragged him for around 50 metres, assaulted him inside a police vehicle and abandoned him by the roadside. The incident drew condemnation from Opposition leaders, with Brittas seeking an independent investigation into the alleged assault.
'I was merely speaking to the media without flouting any of the Delhi Police restrictions. I was well away from the barricades and did not even speak to any police officer. I was alone and strictly within the prohibitory numbers. I am still at a loss as to why the police and CRPF pounced on me,' Brittas said in a post on X on Monday. 'All of this is clearly visible on video, as almost all the media were present at the time.'
CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby alleged that Brittas was assaulted despite not having participated in the protest and questioned the conduct of the police and other security personnel.
"He did not participate in the struggle yesterday. He went to Connaught Place. What was happening?" Baby said, questioning the circumstances surrounding the MP's detention. "The police and various forces behaved as though they were carrying out orders of the RSS. RSS people are also in various parts of the city.".
Baby said Brittas was taken to hospital following the incident. He also alleged that CPI(M) MPs A.A. Rahim and V. Sivadasan were badly beaten up, adding that he and party leader Brinda Karat had also been taken away by the police.
In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Brittas sought urgent intervention, accountability and an independent investigation into the alleged assault.
Brittas said he had reached the area at around 12.30 pm after learning that young activists were being assaulted and detained. He alleged that security personnel continued to manhandle him even after he identified himself as a member of Parliament and pointed out that journalists were present.
The MP called for a court-supervised independent investigation and sought the preservation of video recordings, vehicle details, deployment records and other evidence relating to the incident.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, also condemned the alleged mistreatment of Brittas and called for an investigation.
With PTI inputs