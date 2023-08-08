JMM's Central Committee reconstituted; Shibu Soren is President, son Hemant Working President

Almost all the prominent leaders of the party have got important responsibilities in the Central Committee issued under the signature of President Shibu Soren. There has not been much change in the team. Appointment has also been made to the post of Treasurer, which was lying vacant for a long time. The Central Committee consists of eight Vice Presidents, nine General Secretaries and seven Secretaries, including spokespersons and executive members. It is also being linked to the party's election preparations.

The proposal to constitute the Central Committee was pending for almost two years. Recently, the formation of the central committee was discussed in the party's general convention held at Harmu. The Central Committee is the apex committee of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The committee deliberates on all strategic issues and takes decisions.

Ministers and MPs of the party have been given responsibility in the new team. Borio MLA Lobin Hembram, who has often critical of the central government's policies, has also been made an executive member.