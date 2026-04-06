JNUSU writes to police seeking action against JNU VC over caste remarks

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police seeking action against Santishree D Pandit over alleged caste-related remarks made during a podcast, citing media reports of complaints filed against her.

In its letter, the students’ body said two complaints of alleged caste abuse had been lodged against the Vice-Chancellor based on statements made in a podcast published by The Sunday Guardian.

According to the complaints referred to by JNUSU, the Vice-Chancellor allegedly made remarks suggesting that Dalits and other oppressed groups engage in “permanent victimhood” and “playing the victim card”.

The complaints further allege that such experiences were described as a “temporary type of drug” and that oppression was characterised as an “imaginary construct”.