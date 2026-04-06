JNUSU writes to police seeking action against JNU VC over caste remarks
Students’ body cites complaints, urges probe under BNS, SC/ST Act; no response yet from authorities
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police seeking action against Santishree D Pandit over alleged caste-related remarks made during a podcast, citing media reports of complaints filed against her.
In its letter, the students’ body said two complaints of alleged caste abuse had been lodged against the Vice-Chancellor based on statements made in a podcast published by The Sunday Guardian.
According to the complaints referred to by JNUSU, the Vice-Chancellor allegedly made remarks suggesting that Dalits and other oppressed groups engage in “permanent victimhood” and “playing the victim card”.
The complaints further allege that such experiences were described as a “temporary type of drug” and that oppression was characterised as an “imaginary construct”.
The students’ union termed the alleged remarks “derogatory” and said they undermined the dignity and lived experiences of members of the Dalit community.
Demand for probe
The JNUSU urged the police to expedite investigation into the matter and take action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
It also called for ensuring the safety of the complainants.
The students’ body said it had sought a meeting with the police on 6 April regarding the issue but had not received a response so far.
There was no immediate response from the Vice-Chancellor or the university administration on the allegations.
The claims made by the students’ union could not be independently verified.