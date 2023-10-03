"Investigation of specific offences must not create a general atmosphere of intimidation"

In a joint statement, the NAJ and the DUJ said the government has apparently been targeting NewsClick after its extensive coverage on the issues of workers and farmers. 'We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle freedom of press,' it said.

'Such an action, raiding and intimidating almost all the employees in a media organisation, is unheard of. The NewsClick management has been maintaining that whatever funding they have received was through legal sources and evidence for this has been submitted in the High Court of Delhi,' it said.

'These new raids are to divert public attention from burning livelihood issues of people. Unfortunately, journalists are being targeted for furthering the political agenda of the ruling party... We urge the media fraternity to protest against this witch hunt by the government,' it said.