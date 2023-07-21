Judges shouldn't use protocol 'facilities' to assert a claim to privileges, CJI tells HC Chief Justices

"In order to prevent further embarrassment to the High Court, I have redacted identities from the extract of the above communication," the CJI wrote.

He further said that a Judge of the high court does not possess disciplinary jurisdiction over railway personnel, and hence, there was no occasion for an officer of the High Court to call for an explanation from the railway personnel "to be placed before His Lordship for kind perusal".

"Evidently, the officer of the High Court in the above communication was carrying out a direction of the Judge of the High Court in this instance ('the Hon'ble Judge has desired')," he wrote.

The CJI has said that the communication which has been addressed by an officer of the High Court to the General Manager of the Railway establishment, has given rise to "justifiable disquiet both within and outside the judiciary".

"Protocol 'facilities' which are made available to Judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authorit," the CJI said.

He said that a wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence which society has in its Judges.