July downpours lift Mumbai's reservoir levels to 3-year high despite delayed monsoon

Heavy rainfall in July has pushed water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs to their highest for this time of year in three years, reversing concerns triggered by a delayed monsoon and improving the city's water security.

The combined live storage in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai stood at 12.85 lakh million litres, or 88.81% of their total useful capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The level is marginally higher than the 88.70% recorded on the same date last year and well above the 72.97% reported on July 28, 2024.

Mumbai draws its year-round water supply from seven reservoirs—Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna—located across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts.

Four reservoirs reach full capacity

According to the BMC, Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar and Tansa have reached 100% useful capacity.

Middle Vaitarna was at 90.3%, Bhatsa at 87.36%, and Upper Vaitarna at 77.51%.

During the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, Upper Vaitarna received 85 mm of rainfall, followed by Bhatsa with 72 mm and Modak Sagar with 57 mm.

July rainfall offsets delayed monsoon

The improvement follows a difficult start to the monsoon season. In May, reservoir storage had fallen below 25%, prompting the BMC to impose water cuts after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast below-normal monsoon rainfall under the influence of El Niño conditions.