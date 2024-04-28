Just 8 per cent of women candidates in first two phases of Lok Sabha polls

Dr Sushila Ramaswamy, Associate Professor at Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College, said political parties should take concrete steps to promote women's candidacy.

"Political parties should have been more proactive and fielded more women candidates," she underscored, citing the effectiveness of seat reservations for women within party structures, as seen in the Britain's Labour Party.

With women constituting nearly half of India's electorate, their under representation in the candidate pool raises broader questions about the barriers hindering women's full participation in the political sphere, Dr. Iftekhar Ahmad Ansari, associate professor at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), said.

Beyond the symbolic gestures and promises, he stressed the importance of structural reforms to ensure equal opportunities for women in politics.

He highlighted the critical role of party leadership in promoting gender diversity.

"Political parties must prioritise gender inclusion in candidate selection and provide adequate support to women aspirants," she emphasised.

The issue of women's political representation extends beyond numerical quotas to encompass systemic changes in party dynamics and electoral processes, Farhat Jahan, a retired faculty member at the Abdullah Women's College at the AMU said while emphasising the need for gender-sensitive policies that address challenges faced by women in politics.

"The upcoming phases of the elections present an opportunity for political parties to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality through concrete actions. Initiatives such as mentorship programs, capacity-building workshops, and awareness campaigns can empower women to actively participate in the electoral process and pursue leadership roles," she added.

Prof. Mohammad Aftab Alam from the political science department at the AMU pointed out the challenges women often face in forming independent political opinions amidst societal influences.

"Even the ones elected are often relegated to symbolic roles," he remarked, highlighting broader issues of token representation.

The BJD is the only party, which as a policy, gives 33 per cent tickets to female candidates.

Meera Parida, state vice president of the Biju Mahila Dal of the BJD, stressed the need for substantive action in women's empowerment and praised her party's initiative of reserving 33 per cent of seats for women.

"Reserving seats alone is not enough. We need a cultural shift where women are seen as leaders and decision-makers," she emphasised, advocating for comprehensive reforms.

Both major parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-- have listed women-centric initiatives in their manifestoes.

The BJP's manifesto promises to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to honour and empower women, integrate women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into the service sector to enhance their economic participation and expand health services.

The Congress has pledged legislative reforms for women's empowerment, including the immediate enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill.