Just for publicity: SC on PIL over Lyngdoh Committee norms for student polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 6 January summarily rejected a petition seeking what it described as the “implementation” of the 2006 Lyngdoh Committee report on student union elections, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sharply remarking that the plea appeared to be aimed more at publicity than any genuine legal grievance.

A Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the petition filed by Shiv Kumar Tripathi, observing that it lacked substantive merit. Indeed, the CJI dismissed the case at the threshold, characterising it as a “publicity interest litigation”.

“You just want to go out and address others — the media. Only for publicity,” the CJI told the petitioner’s counsel, before formally dismissing the plea.

The petition had sought directions to enforce the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, which was constituted by the Union government in 2005 on the Supreme Court’s own directions amid growing concerns over the criminalisation, escalating expenditure and disruption associated with campus politics.

Headed by former Chief Election Commissioner J.M. Lyngdoh, the committee submitted its report in 2006, proposing a detailed regulatory framework to curb the use of “money and muscle power” in student elections while safeguarding academic discipline.

Crucially, the court itself had accepted the committee’s recommendations soon after the report was submitted, making them binding on universities and colleges across the country. Over the years, the guidelines have been repeatedly reaffirmed by the Supreme Court and various high courts, even as their implementation has varied widely across institutions and states.

Among its key prescriptions, the Lyngdoh Committee fixed strict age limits for candidates — 17 to 22 years for undergraduate students and 24 to 25 years for postgraduate candidates — and barred students with criminal records from contesting elections. It also imposed ceilings on campaign expenditure, prohibited the use of printed posters and vehicles, and restricted campaigning to designated periods and spaces on campus.

During Tuesday’s brief hearing, Tripathi’s counsel argued that the plea was intended to ensure “free and fair” student elections by enforcing these norms. The Bench, however, noted that the legal position was already settled, since the recommendations had long ago been accepted and declared mandatory by the court itself.