‘Justice for Ankita’ march to CM’s House in Dehradun on Sunday

Public unrest over the Ankita Bhandari murder case continues to simmer in ‘Devbhoomi’ ( abode of gods) Uttarakhand. Three years after the 19-year-old teenager’s body was recovered and despite the conviction of some of the accused to life-imprisonment in May, 2025, protests have refused to die down.

Fresh disclosures that hint at involvement of a VIP or VIPs who the teenager was being pressurised to get sexually intimate with have triggered another wave of disgust and demand for a CBI inquiry, which was turned down by both the high court and the Supreme Court earlier.

Recurrent protests, demonstrations and candle lit vigils were held in different districts on Wednesday, 31 December, 2025. Congress too took out a march with its national secretary (Communications) Vaibhav Walia in attendance.

On Saturday, 3 January, 2026 too, the protests continued and large number of women came out to attend a march in Srinagar led by PKPCC chief Ganesh Godiyal. They symbolise growing public frustration with law enforcement, governance and political entitlement and patronage in the state.

The demand for a CBI probe under the supervision of the judiciary into allegations that senior BJP leaders were involved in the teenager’s killing is once again gaining ground. On Sunday, 4 January, 2026 Uttarakhand Mahila Manch and civil society groups have called upon people to march to the chief minister’s residence in Dehradun. The demonstration is expected to see the teenager’s family members attend it.

“People believe that justice has been denied. The fact that Ankita was killed for refusing to provide ‘special services’ for a VIP is openly acknowledged. This was also noted by the judge who sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.