Kalkaji rape case: Survivor says 3 men posed as police officers before assault

The survivor alleged that three men approached them as they sat on a bench. The men, whom she described as appearing to be between 30 and 35 years old, grabbed and slapped her friend, identified themselves as police personnel and took both their mobile phones.

According to her statement, two of the men took her to an isolated part of the park. She alleged that one of them told another man, addressed as Asif, to take out a gun. She said he produced a black gun and later put it back in his pocket.

The survivor told police that all three men were involved in the alleged sexual assault. She said they warned her and her friend against reporting what had happened, returned their phones and led them out of the park. She then told her friend about the assault, and he called the police control room.

Delhi Police sent the mobile phones of the three accused to the Forensic Science Laboratory on Thursday. Police sources said investigators suspect that the men may have recorded videos of the survivor and are examining their phones and digital activity.

Sources said pornographic videos had reportedly been found on Asif’s phone, while search histories on the phones of the other two accused, Mukesh and Hemant, appeared to have been deleted. Investigators are examining the men’s movements and communications before and after the alleged assault.

With IANS inputs