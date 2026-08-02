Kangana asks Hrithik Roshan to 'stop embarrassing' partner Saba Azad
Actor-politician hits back after Hrithik's comment on a viral post revives years-old feud
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday hit back at Hrithik Roshan after he commented on a viral social media post linked to their long-running feud, urging him to "stop embarrassing" his partner, actor-singer Saba Azad, by endorsing people who attack her using his name.
Responding through Instagram Stories, Kangana said Hrithik's remarks amounted to teasing despite him being in a committed relationship.
"Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match. Saba Azad and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this," she wrote.
She urged the actor to instead condemn those allegedly harassing her in his name.
"Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she added.
Kangana's response came hours after Hrithik reacted to an Instagram post by influencer Freddy Birdy titled, "The world owes Hrithik Roshan an apology."
Commenting on the post, Hrithik wrote, "My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"
The exchange has revived the long-running dispute between the two actors, which dates back to 2016.
The controversy began after Kangana referred to Hrithik as her "silly ex" during an interview, claiming they had been in a relationship while working together on Kites and Krrish 3. Hrithik denied ever dating her and later issued a legal notice seeking an apology and retraction of her remarks.
The dispute escalated into a prolonged legal battle involving defamation claims and alleged email exchanges, becoming one of Bollywood's most high-profile public feuds.
While Hrithik has largely avoided commenting publicly on the controversy over the years, his latest remark and Kangana's response have once again brought the issue back into the spotlight.