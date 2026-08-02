Kangana asks Hrithik Roshan to 'stop embarrassing' partner Saba Azad

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday hit back at Hrithik Roshan after he commented on a viral social media post linked to their long-running feud, urging him to "stop embarrassing" his partner, actor-singer Saba Azad, by endorsing people who attack her using his name.

Responding through Instagram Stories, Kangana said Hrithik's remarks amounted to teasing despite him being in a committed relationship.

"Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match. Saba Azad and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this," she wrote.

She urged the actor to instead condemn those allegedly harassing her in his name.

"Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she added.

Kangana's response came hours after Hrithik reacted to an Instagram post by influencer Freddy Birdy titled, "The world owes Hrithik Roshan an apology."