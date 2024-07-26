Kanwar Yatra: SC extends interim stay on directives issued by UP, U’khand, MP on eateries

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 July directed the continuation of its 22 July interim order staying the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti said it won’t issue any clarification on the 22 July order as "We have said what needed to be said in our 22 July order. Can't force anyone to disclose names."

The bench asked the Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to file their response to the pleas challenging their respective directives.