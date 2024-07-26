Kanwar Yatra: SC extends interim stay on directives issued by UP, U’khand, MP on eateries
"We have said what needed to be said in our 22 July order. Can't force anyone to disclose names," said the bench
The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 July directed the continuation of its 22 July interim order staying the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.
A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti said it won’t issue any clarification on the 22 July order as "We have said what needed to be said in our 22 July order. Can't force anyone to disclose names."
The bench asked the Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to file their response to the pleas challenging their respective directives.
It allowed the petitioners to file their responses to the replies of the state governments and posted the matter on 5 August.
In its reply, the Uttar Pradesh government defended its directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff, saying the idea was to bring in transparency, avoid "potential confusion" and ensure a peaceful yatra.
On 22 July, the apex court ordered an interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments.
