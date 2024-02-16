Karnataka Assembly passes bill mandating use of Kannada on 60 per cent space of sign boards

A bill mandating that Kannada displays of businesses and establishments must occupy 60 per cent of the space on signboards was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 15 February.

Non-compliance would lead to cancellation of the licences of businesses, the government asserted in the house.

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amends the 2022 act.

The amendment makes a provision to ensure that commercial, industrial and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres and hotels, among others functioning with the approval and sanction of the government or local authorities, display information in Kannada language on 60 per cent of the space on name boards.

Information in Kannada shall be displayed in the upper half of the sign board, the bill said in its statement of objects and reasons.

Moving the bill for the consideration of the house, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the government is framing rules to enforce the law.

"In the rules, we will provide for cancellation of licences. Only when licences are cancelled will businesses and establishments feel the pinch. At the time of issuing fresh licences or renewing existing licences, we will first ensure that they have complied with the rules on using Kannada in (name) boards," Tangadagi said.

He also assured the legislators, especially from the opposition BJP, that the government would also insert rules on imposition of fines for violation.