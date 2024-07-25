Karnataka assembly passes resolution to be exempted from NEET

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 25 July, adopted resolutions against the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on the next census, against the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal and for exemption from NEET (the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test), amid protest from opposition parties.

The resolutions were each adopted separately, by voice vote, with the BJP and JD(S) MLAs protesting from the well of the House.

They demanded instead a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to chief minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

There was no debate on any of the resolutions, given the sloganeering from members of the opposition.

While the resolution on delimitation urged the Centre to consider the 1971 census during the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and not the census that will be carried out in 2026 or thereafter, the one on 'one nation, one election' called it dangerous for the democratic and federal system.

The resolution on NEET stated that this exam has affected the medical education opportunities of poor children from rural areas and it has to be abolished, in view of the alleged irregularities taking place nationwide. It demanded that Karnataka be exempted from this exam system and that admission of students in medical colleges should be allowed on the basis of the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government.