Karnataka Budget session: how the speaker plans to lure MLAs in!

Karnataka Assembly speaker U.T. Khader has come up with a novel idea to get all 300 legislators — 225 MLAs and 75 MLCs (members of legislative Council) — to attend the state's Budget session beginning 12 February with an 'incentive' — a complimentary breakfast at the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly), to rope in all legislators at the start of the day and ensure their attendance.

Why has Khader been driven to come up with this unique scheme? Well, attendance in both Houses of the legislature has been a cause for concern for the speaker of the Assembly and chairman of the Council, particularly in the mornings. With Question Hour being the first item on the agenda, members whose questions have been listed for replies on the floor of the House are often the only ones present.

Instituting the best legislator award, or keeping a roster for members to sign in the mornings and afternoons having made no impact, Khader has now decided to ensure attendance through 'gastronomics'.

On Monday, 10 hand-picked restaurants will provide a sumptuous breakfast to MLAs and MLCs, with a spread featuring such delicacies as ghee thatte idli, ghee podi masala dosa, and open butter masala from Rameshwaram Café; varieties of rotis from Halli Mane, Malleshwaram; and benne dose from Davanagere Benne Dose. Other restaurants on the list include South Ruchi, IDC, Paakashala, JP Cordial, and Sona Caterers.

Speaking to National Herald, Khader said MLAs are typically ready by 8.00 am and after breakfast and meeting constituents, they go visiting ministers' residences or government offices. This results in them walking into the House late.