Siddaramaiah asks for budget to be allocated to AIIMS, Raichur

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to include in the forthcoming budget the state's proposal for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district.

Sitharaman is slated to present the interim budget on 1 February.

"Raichur is an aspirational district, coming under Kalyana Karnataka region, where healthcare, education and per capita income levels are still subpar as compared to other regions of Karnataka. Raichur district is in an urgent need to establish a high-quality referral medical centre," Siddaramaiah said in his 29 January letter.