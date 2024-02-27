Siddaramaiah confident of Congress victory in Rajya Sabha polls

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 27 February, said that all three Congress candidates will win the Rajya Sabha election.

“AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and G.C. Chandrashekhar will win easily in the elections,” the chief minister said.

He said that all the Congress legislators have loyally voted for the party candidates.

“The Congress candidates will emerge victorious. As JD(S) fielded the fifth candidate, we have to get together and cast our votes. They had indulged in luring and threatening our legislators,” the chief minister said.