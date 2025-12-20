Karnataka Cong protests MGNREGA revamp, alleges political targeting in National Herald case
Demonstration led by D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru criticises removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from rural jobs scheme and actions against party leadership
The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Saturday held a protest against the Centre over the proposed replacement of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and alleged political targeting of party leaders in the National Herald case.
The protest, held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, was led by state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and attended by party leaders and legislators.
Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the renaming of the rural employment scheme. He objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the legislation and accused the Centre of attempting to alter historical narratives. He also alleged that the move reflected “hate politics” directed against the Congress leadership.
Shivakumar said the Congress would oppose any effort to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy from public life. He further criticised BJP leaders for staging protests near statues of Mahatma Gandhi, stating that they had forfeited the moral right to do so after supporting the renaming of the scheme.
Referring to the National Herald case, Shivakumar alleged that central agencies were being used to file cases against Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, out of political animosity.
He claimed the Nehru-Gandhi family had made significant sacrifices for the country and accused the Centre of acting without dignity in targeting them.
The Karnataka Congress leadership had earlier held a similar protest on 17 December at the Gandhi statue outside Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, during the winter session of the state legislature held from 8–19 December. Party leaders said protests were also organised across districts and taluka centres in the state.
The protests follow Parliament’s passage of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace MGNREGA.
Opposition parties have objected to the proposed law, particularly the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme.
Separately, a court in Delhi recently refused to take cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate money laundering complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others in the National Herald case.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines