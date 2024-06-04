Karnataka: Congress betters 2019 score by far; but why not better still?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka have together won 19 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats, while the ruling Congress has bagged 9.



Though the results brought cheer to the BJP–JD(S) partners, winning the highest number of seats, they could not reach the target they set themselves either: repeating their 2019 performance of securing 25.

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 2.84 lakh votes, told the media on 4 June, Tuesday, that if not for the over-confidence of some leaders in the alliance, it would have won 20 to 22 seats.

The Hassan Lok Sabha seat, whose outcome was eagerly awaited, went in favour of the Congress. Party candidate Shreyas Patel Gowda wrested it away from the JD(S) and its now suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of sexual abuse of women and additional charges for videographing the acts on his mobile phone.

Hassan was an impregnable fortress for former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda for five decades. In 2019, he fielded Revanna, his grandson, who he was planning to groom into his political heir.

The sole consolation for the Congress party, which had also set itself a target of winning 20 seats, was improving its performance from the 2019 general elections. At the time, it won just one Lok Sabha seat, Bengaluru Rural.

That lone Congress seat was won by deputy chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh, who won it in both the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.