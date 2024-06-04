What went wrong with Naveen Patnaik‘s BJD?

Unexpected though it may be, chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik’s uninterrupted rule of 24 years in Odisha is set to come to an end, with rival BJP sweeping both the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls in the state.

The saffron party had won 45 seats in the 147-strong assembly and was leading in 33 others at the time of reporting, thus heading for a clear majority.

In contrast, the BJD had won from 35 and was leading in 15 constituencies, with the chief minister himself trailing in Kantabanji, the second seat he is contesting from in addition to his traditional seat of Hinjili, in Ganjam.

Putting up a much-improved show compared to its 2019 performance, the Congress had won eight seats at this point, and had established a lead in seven other constituencies as counting approached the final stages.

The BJD was almost routed in the Lok Sabha with the party ahead on the sole seat of Jajpur which has been its stronghold since 1999. While Congress seems likely to retain the Koraput seat, BJP candidates had established firm leads on all other 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In fact, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had won the Sambalpur seat with only an official announcement awaited.

The saffron sweep in the Lok Sabha constituencies was not unexpected, considering that the party had concentrated its entire energy on increasing its Lok Sabha tally in a bid to compensate for the losses it anticipated in some of the heartland states.

It was even supposed to ratchet up its 2019 assembly tally of 23 — but an outright victory, enabling it to form a government in the state alone? That was not expected.