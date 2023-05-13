Getting Latest Election Result...
Karnataka Results Live: Congress sweeps assembly polls; BJP concedes defeat
All of South India now 'BJP-mukt', says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
13 May 2023, 2:33 PM
I respectfully accept this verdict of the people of Karnataka: BJP leader B S Yediyurappa
13 May 2023, 1:08 PM
13 May 2023, 1:07 PM
Congress wins in the Challakere constituency. T Raghumurthy wins by margin of 14,000 votes.
13 May 2023, 1:02 PM
People have chosen the clean path: Congress Leader BK Hariprasad
13 May 2023, 12:41 PM
BJP concedes defeat in Karnataka. "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis," CM Bommai has said.
13 May 2023, 12:24 PM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said, "The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption. The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation."
13 May 2023, 12:14 PM
Congress is looking for a clean sweep in 8 seats in Bellary, trailing only in 1
13 May 2023, 12:10 PM
The Congress appears to make strong inroads into the JD (S) stronghold of Mandya district with the party leading in four out of the seven assembly constituencies in the district, reports The Hindu
13 May 2023, 12:02 PM
Congress candidate from Bellary Rural, B. Nagendra has established a huge lead of 20,163 votes against the state's Health Minister B. Sriramulu
13 May 2023, 11:49 AM
G Janardhan Reddy is leading by over 10,000 votes in Gangavathi
13 May 2023, 11:40 AM
BJP General Secretary CT Ravi trailing from Chikmagalur Assembly constituency
13 May 2023, 11:28 AM
Karnataka Minister for Housing V. Somanna trailing in both seats
13 May 2023, 11:28 AM
DK Shivakumar polling 80% votes. All the candidates against him are losing deposits according to trends.
13 May 2023, 11:14 AM
In Soraba, Madhu Bangarappa is leading. He is contesting against his brother Kumar Bangarappa
13 May 2023, 11:13 AM
Congress Crosses Majority Mark, MLAs to Camp at Hilton Hotel; All Eyes on Who Will be Karnataka CM
13 May 2023, 10:55 AM
As per data shared by the ECI, Congress has secured 43.1 per cent of the total vote share
13 May 2023, 10:46 AM
In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway
13 May 2023, 10:23 AM
Congress workers celebrate at AICC
13 May 2023, 10:07 AM
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, a six-term MLA from Hubbali-Central Dharwad, was trailing by 1,900 votes after the second round of counting on Saturday
13 May 2023, 10:00 AM
CM Basavaraj Bommai leads in Shiggaon
13 May 2023, 9:59 AM
Kumaraswamy leads in Channapatna constituency
13 May 2023, 9:57 AM
“We will form the govt with a heavy majority, there's no doubt about it. Negative, divisive campaign of the PM did not work. This is a message for the BJP to stick to issues that matter to the people,” says Congress leader Pawan Khera
13 May 2023, 9:49 AM
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar leading in Kanakapura by about 6,000 votes against BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka.
13 May 2023, 9:36 AM
Congress now leads in about 120 seats, BJP not very far behind; Siddaaramaiah, Bommai leading; Kumaraswamy trailing
13 May 2023, 9:32 AM
Congress crosses majority mark, now leads in about 120 seats, early trends show.
13 May 2023, 9:30 AM
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at the Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla amidst the Karnataka election results
13 May 2023, 9:26 AM
In early trends, the Congress is leading in 108 seats, the BJP in 85 seats and the JDS in 22.
13 May 2023, 9:24 AM
13 May 2023, 9:17 AM
Congress leader Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leads in Chittapur
13 May 2023, 9:10 AM
Early trends suggest Karnataka's former CM HD Kumaraswamy is trailing.
13 May 2023, 8:57 AM
"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah.
13 May 2023, 8:55 AM
Thirty minutes into the counting, early trends are in line with the exit polls with Congress taking the lead on 111 seats and the BJP on 80 with the JD(S) on 15 seats.
13 May 2023, 8:50 AM
Early trends suggest Congress leading in 86 seats, BJP ahead in 69
13 May 2023, 8:45 AM
Celebrations underway at national headquarters of Congress party in New Delhi as the counting of votes commences.
13 May 2023, 8:31 AM
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai are leading on their seats in the Karnataka Assembly election result 2023, while the tall Lingayat leader, Jagadish Shettar, is trailing in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency, as per the early trends.
13 May 2023, 8:30 AM
The BJP has taken the lead on a total of 73 seats. Congress, which was predicted to the single-largest party in Karnataka Election 2023, is close behind on 66 Assembly seats.
13 May 2023, 8:06 AM
"No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party" says JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of Karnataka election results.
13 May 2023, 8:06 AM
The authorities have clamped curfew orders in the capital city Bengaluru and communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation. The election results are crucial for the two national parties - BJP and Congress - as well as for the state party JD(S).
13 May 2023, 8:06 AM
In order to manage traffic on counting day in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory detailing traffic restrictions in the areas where counting will be underway, along with alternate routes.
13 May 2023, 7:58 AM
Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the counting of votes in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.
13 May 2023, 8:06 AM
The counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will commence at 8 AM today. A majority of the exit polls released on May 10 have predicted a clear edge to the Congress with a few others even predicting a majority for the party.
